Tourists from around the world flock to Florida for Covid-19 vaccine
People from around the world are flocking to the Florida for access to the coronavirus vaccine.
Tourists from Argentina and Canada are among those flying to the Sunshine State as it does not require a person to live there to be given the shot.
However, Governor Ron DeSantis has said that state coronavirus vaccine sites are established to serve Florida residents only.
He said: "If we weren’t getting the shots in the arms people wouldn’t be coming to Florida,
"You have literally people all of the world and all over the country coming here to see. And we’re not doing that, we’re not doing it for tourists we’re not doing it for interlopers."
Despite DeSantis' words there are multiple reports in an Argentine newspaper, Clarin, that several people have planned a trip to the state in hopes of getting the vaccine.