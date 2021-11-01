Train driver suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in Salisbury tunnel crash
By UK Newsroom
The driver of one of two trains which collided in a tunnel in Salisbury has suffered ‘life-changing injuries’.
British Transport Police said on Monday: “Thirteen people were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they have received treatment for minor injuries. One remains there.
“Unfortunately, the driver of the train was more seriously injured and his injuries are believed to be life-changing.
“He also remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning, and his family have been informed.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox