Train fare rises since 2010

People queuing for train tickets (Katie Collins/PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
7:33am, Wed 18 Aug 2021
The increase in Britain’s train fares changes every year.

Here are the average annual rises since 2010.

Figures for 2010-2020 were given by the Rail Delivery Group.

No confirmed figures were published for England and Wales in 2021.

Rail fares go up every year (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

2010: 1.1%

2011: 6.2%

2012: 5.9%

2013: 3.9%

2014: 2.8%

2015: 2.2%

2016: 1.1%

2017: 2.3%

2018: 3.4%

2019: 3.1%

2020: 2.7%

2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales. In Scotland, peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively.

