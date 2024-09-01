Train firms to cut railcard discounts without telling passengers

Train operators are preparing to trim railcard discounts, with a pro-rail group describing the move as “a step in the wrong direction”.

The PA news agency understands fare reductions will be reduced from 34% to 33.4% from September 15.

Railcards which will be affected include those held by passenger groups such as people aged 16-30 or 60 and over, families travelling with children, people with a disability and military veterans.

Discounts are currently calculated as 34%, but train operators will take advantage of an easing of system limitations to apply a smaller reduction of 33.4%.

Why risk irritating passengers for a few pence?

Examples of Anytime Return fare increases for railcard holders include from £194.15 to £195.90 from Cardiff to London, and from £72.60 to £73.25 from Birmingham to Manchester.

A section on railcard discounts on the National Rail Enquiries website was updated in June to remove references to 34%.

Most railcard advertising states that the cards provide savings of a third off usual fares, but some operators’ websites continue to give the 34% figure, including East Midlands Railway and Heathrow Express.

Bruce Williamson, of lobby group Railfuture, said: “Whilst this represents a very tiny increase in fares for some passengers, it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“As the slogan goes, every little helps, so why risk irritating passengers for a few pence?”

Michael Solomon Williams, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, called for the introduction of a northern network railcard to make the system “fairer” by giving passengers in the north of England “the same discount offered to many of their southern counterparts by regional railcards”.

A spokesperson for Railcard, the organisation which manages the discount cards on behalf of train operators, said: “The cost of a Railcard hasn’t increased for over 10 years and will continue to provide customers with a third off their rail fare for just £30 a year – a cost that can be made back in just one or two journeys.”

The rail industry is striving to boost fares income, which remains lower than pre-coronavirus levels.

Office of Rail and Road figures show revenue from passengers was £10.3 billion in the year to the end of March, compared with £12.7 billion in 2019-20.