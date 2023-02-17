Train reliability sinks to new low with 4% of services cancelled in past year

Train reliability across Britain has fallen a new low with the equivalent of one in 25 services cancelled during the past 12 months.

PA news agency analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data published on Friday showed the cancellations score for the year to February 4 was 4.0%.

This is up from 3.0% 12 months earlier and represents the highest figure in records dating back to 2014.

The cancellations score shows the percentage of services that are either fully or part-cancelled, with part-cancellations counted as half a full cancellation.

Britain’s railways have been disrupted by a series of issues over the past year such as staff shortages and sickness, industrial action, severe weather and infrastructure failures.

The impact felt by passengers is even worse than the cancellations score as it does not include services removed from timetables as late as 10pm on the previous night.

This controversial process known as p-coding is what happens ahead of strike days.

The ORR published separate figures for the first time showing the number of pre-cancellations due to a lack of resources.

For the four weeks to February 4, TransPennine Express (TPE) axed 1,048 services due to a shortage of train crew.

This was far more than any other operator, ahead of Northern (182), Transport for Wales (30) and LNER (17).

The ORR said TPE’s cancellations score for that period is adjusted from 8.9% to 23.7% when p-coding is taken into account.

The operator’s passengers have suffered from delays and cancellations for several months.

The FirstGroup-owned company has previously blamed a combination of problems, such as high levels of train crew sickness and a training backlog.

It has also been hit by workers not volunteering to do paid overtime on rest days, and infrastructure faults.

Labour has urged the Government to strip the company of its contract and bring services under state control as part of the Operator of Last Resort.