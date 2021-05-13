Trains with cracks to return to service after ‘rigorous tests’
Trains with cracks are to re-enter service after the rail industry assessed that the fault does not pose a safety risk, the PA news agency understands.
Services on large parts of the network have been disrupted since Saturday after cracks were discovered in part of the chassis of several trains.
Manufacturer Hitachi, train operators and the Government have agreed a plan to reintroduce more Class 800 and 385 trains.
Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said engineers and independent experts have “completed rigorous tests and research” to get a “clearer understanding of the cracking issue”.
An industry source told PA the investigation concluded that the cracks on lifting points – which allow carriages to be raised during maintenance work – do not stop trains from operating safely.
The RDG said trains will only re-enter service following “thorough inspections by specialist teams”.
The announcement means London North Eastern Railway and Great Western Railway will now be able to ramp up services.