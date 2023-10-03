Transition from patchy rain to sunshine: London's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, London will be greeted with scattered showers and a cool 18°C. However, by the afternoon, the sun will make an appearance with the mercury rising slightly to a more comfortable 18°C.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will be overcast, and it will also be cool at 18°C. But much like today, the afternoon will bring sun and a similar peak temperature of 18°C.
As for the upcoming few days, the trend will largely stick with partly cloudy skies to clear up throughout the day, sometimes accompanied by scattered showers. Expect a mild variance in peak temperatures, averaging from a rather cool 18°C up to a warmer 25°C.
