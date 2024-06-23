23 June 2024

Travel chaos for South Western rail passengers after signalling problem

By The Newsroom
23 June 2024

Rail passengers suffered travel chaos on Sunday because of a signalling problem on busy routes.

South Western Railway urged people not to attempt to travel between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh or between Fareham and Southampton as lines were blocked.

A message to passengers said: “We are currently unable to operate a service between Brockenhurst and Eastleigh in both directions.

“We are also currently unable to operate a service between Fareham and Southampton Central.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

