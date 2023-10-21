Travel disruption to continue in parts of UK after flooding from Storm Babet

The UK will continue to face travel disruption due to flooding from major rivers following Storm Babet.

Flooding has caused problems across Britain’s rail network, with disruption to continue in parts of Yorkshire, Scotland, East Anglia and the East Midlands on Sunday.

Three people have died since the storm hit the UK on Wednesday while a search continues in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

The Environment Agency (EA) said three severe flood warnings were in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire, meaning deep and fast-flowing water carries a significant risk of death or serious injury as well as serious disruption to local communities.

Derby City Council said they are seeing record-breaking water levels in the River Derwent and warned that cleaning up after the floods could take several days.

More than 270 flood warnings – where less dangerous flooding is expected – remain in place across England.

Scotland has been badly affected and a red weather warning – which warns of danger to life – was issued for the second consecutive day for parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office downgraded the warning on Saturday afternoon after rainfall across eastern Scotland eased.

In Wales, a severe flood warning has been issued for the village of Llandrinio, Powys, as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area.

The Energy Network Association (ENA) said a “small handful” of homes will still be without power on Sunday after around 100,000 customers were affected by power cuts.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

Police Scotland previously said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.