11 February 2022

Travel rules in 10 popular holiday destinations

By The Newsroom
11 February 2022

UK holidaymakers still need to follow coronavirus rules for entering foreign countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home.

Here the PA news agency looks at the requirements for people who want to avoid self-isolation when arriving at 10 popular destinations:

Spain does not require arrivals to show evidence of a recent negative test (Lauren Hurley/PA) (PA Archive)

– Spain

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes, although the requirement will be dropped for UK children aged 12-17 from Monday.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

No.

– Portugal

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– France

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

UK travellers do not need to be fully vaccinated to enter Greece (Andrew Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

– Greece

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– Turkey

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.

– Italy

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

– Morocco

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

The US requires visitors to be fully vaccinated and have evidence of a recent negative test (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

– United States

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

Yes.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

– Mexico

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

No.

– Jamaica

Do I need to be fully vaccinated?

No.

Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?

Yes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children in time for half-term holidays

news

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major pulls no punches in excoriating attack on Boris Johnson over breaching lockdown laws

news

Full House star Bob Saget died from a head trauma after accidentally hitting it before going to bed, family reveal

world news