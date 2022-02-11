Travel rules in 10 popular holiday destinations
UK holidaymakers still need to follow coronavirus rules for entering foreign countries despite an easing of restrictions when they return home.
Here the PA news agency looks at the requirements for people who want to avoid self-isolation when arriving at 10 popular destinations:
– Spain
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
Yes, although the requirement will be dropped for UK children aged 12-17 from Monday.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
No.
– Portugal
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
No.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.
– France
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
Yes.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes.
– Greece
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
No.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.
– Turkey
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
No.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes, if you are not fully vaccinated.
– Italy
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
Yes.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes.
– Morocco
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
Yes.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes.
– United States
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
Yes.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes.
– Mexico
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
No.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
No.
– Jamaica
Do I need to be fully vaccinated?
No.
Do I need evidence of a recent negative test?
Yes.
