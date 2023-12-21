Travellers urged to plan ahead as Storm Pia brings high winds

Travellers in Scotland are being warned to plan ahead for festive journeys as winds of more than 80mph caused travel disruption.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind covering large parts of the country came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 3pm on Thursday.

Gusts of 81mph were recorded at Baltasound on Shetland.

Trains between Edinburgh and England and between Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled, and ScotRail has warned the public to expect “short notice changes” to other routes.

Ferries due to sail from Stromness on Orkney have also been cancelled until Friday, while those due to arrive and depart Kirkwall on Orkney, and Lerwick on Shetland, are expected to be significantly delayed.

Freight vessel services between Lerwick and Aberdeen have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

On Thursday morning, several bridges were closed to high-sided vehicles, including the Skye, Dornoch, Tay, Erskine and Forth road bridges.

Schools across Shetland are closed and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has drafted in extra engineers to deal with any power cuts that arise.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

“We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead, allow extra time, check their journey up until the last minute, and follow the guidance provided.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Services on some routes will be significantly impacted by Storm Pia, and in addition to some cancellations on the routes most impacted, customers can expect short notice changes to their journeys.

“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual.

“We realise that many people will be travelling to see family and friends as Christmas approaches, and we would urge them to check the ScotRail app, website, or social media channels.”

Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “As we head toward Christmas and the new year, I want to express my thanks to all of our operating companies, rail teams and everyone working unsociable hours in often treacherous conditions.

“If you are planning a break or visiting loved ones, I would urge you to plan ahead, check Traffic Scotland or local radio for the very latest travel advice, and ensure you have a winter ready kit and supplies at hand for any longer journeys with the family.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: “The roads will be particularly busy over the festive period with many of us travelling to see family and friends.

“I would encourage drivers to plan their journey in advance, particularly if adverse weather is forecast.

“Please drive to the road conditions and adhere to any travel warnings so you can reach your destination safely.”