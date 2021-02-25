Trees to be planted around the world in Captain Tom’s honour

Trees will be planted around the world in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore through the Trees for Tom campaign.

Sir Tom’s family selected two environmental charities to grow his “legacy forest” on their behalf – the Woodland Trust in the UK, and TreeSisters internationally.

His daughter, Lucy Teixeira, 52, said she hopes the initiative will result in a wood in Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India – both places close to Sir Tom’s heart.

I can’t think of anything better and I know Dad would be delighted that his hope for a brighter tomorrow was being honoured in this way

“Dad was happiest outdoors, walking in all seasons, pottering in the garden, and listening to the birds,” she said.

“He loved wildlife and watching nature programmes. And like every grandparent, he was concerned about what the future holds for his four grandchildren and the negative impact we are having on our planet.

“Planting a tree is a small but significant gesture that can collectively make a big difference and create a lasting, living legacy.

“Among the many initiatives both charities have planned, I am hoping we can grow a wood in Dad’s native Yorkshire and help reforest a part of India – both places dear to his heart.

“I can’t think of anything better and I know Dad would be delighted that his hope for a brighter tomorrow was being honoured in this way.”

The Woodland Trust is the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, and has planted more than 50 million trees since 1972.

File photo dated 16/04/2020 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said in a statement. Issue date: Tuesday February 2, 2021 (PA Wire)

TreeSisters helps fund the planting of millions of trees in locations such as India, Brazil and Cameroon.

Second World War veteran Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

“We are honoured to be the chosen UK recipient for the Trees for Tom initiative,” said Darren Moorcroft, chief executive of the Woodland Trust.

“What a fitting way to celebrate the life of someone as inspirational as Captain Sir Tom, by creating woods and planting trees as a lasting legacy, expanding our natural heritage and safeguarding its future for our children in the face of a combined climate and nature crisis.

“We are hoping to raise enough money to fulfil the family’s wishes of planting a memorial woodland in Yorkshire in his memory.”