Trial to assess best course of treatment for patients with MS

Scientists are to assess the best course of treatment for various types of multiple sclerosis in a new trial.

Experts are launching a project comparing the effectiveness of stem cell transplants compared to the latest “disease-modifying treatments”.

Some patients involved in the trial will be given stem cell transplants if they have “highly active multiple sclerosis failing drug treatment” or as a first-line treatment for patients with the aggressive multiple sclerosis.

Others will be given drug treatments which have shown promise in clinical trials – alemtuzumab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab or cladribine.

At the moment blood stem cell transplantation is mainly offered to patients in Sheffield and London.

The trial will lead to the creation of 19 sites around the country where this treatment can be delivered, which will increase the UK capacity to offer the treatment for MS patients.

Researchers also hope their findings will revolutionise care for thousands of people who suffer with multiple sclerosis.

The project is being spear-headed by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Sheffield’s Clinical Trials Research Unit.

It follows from a major trial – the Mist trial – which found that stem cell transplantation could reverse disability in patients with multiple sclerosis.

But since the trial many new drugs have come to the market so researchers want to ensure that care for patients with the disease is guided by the latest science.

Lead trial neurologist Professor Basil Sharrack, said: “Currently, there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, but huge advances have been made in recent years, with the MIST trial offering renewed hope for people living with this devastating condition.

“We now want to bring this research up to date by taking into account all the latest advances in treatments.

“This could also provide us with the solid evidence we need to demonstrate that AHSCT (autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) can be offered as a first line treatment for those with the aggressive form of the condition.”

Dr Sarah Rawlings, executive director of research & external affairs at the MS Society, said: “HSCT (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation ) can be life-changing and some people with multiple sclerosis see their symptoms stabilise or even improve after receiving it.

“We currently don’t know enough about the benefits or safety of HSCT compared to other disease modifying therapies that are also highly effective but, like HSCT, can come with serious side-effects.

The evidence from the StarMS study will provide vital information for people considering their treatment options.”