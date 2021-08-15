Tribute paid to Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington

The family of Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington has said their world “has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye” as they paid tribute to him.

The 59-year-old, one of five people shot dead by Jake Davison on Thursday night, was a “devoted” family man and a “loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend”, they said in a statement.

Mr Washington was the fourth victim during Davison’s shooting spree, gunned down in front of horrified onlookers in a park in the Keyham area of the city.

Floral tributes in Keyham (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Washington’s family said: “Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday August 12, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

“Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person.

“He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

“Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

“Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident.”

In the statement Mr Washington’s widow Sheila described him as her “soulmate”, saying: “Fly high, you’ve earnt your angel wings.”

The family asked that they be left to grieve their loss in private.

Davison shot his 51-year-old mother, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie, aged three, and her father Mr Martyn, 43.

In the 12-minute attack, Davison then killed Mr Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Ms Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.