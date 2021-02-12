Tributes to firefighter who died following four-week battle with Covid-19

A firefighter with the “biggest heart” has died in hospital following a four-week battle with Covid-19.

Danny Granger 52, served with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter and had been based at Cottenham Fire Station for nearly 22 years.

He died on Thursday and is survived by his mother Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel.

They said, in a family statement issued by the fire service: “Daniel had the biggest heart and would do anything for his family and friends.

He spent his life helping others

“He would light up any room.

“He was incredibly funny and had the most amazing personality.

“Daniel loved his sports – golf, horse racing, football, and he was an avid West Ham and Cambridge United supporter.

“He was a devoted brother and son, the best we could have ever wished for.

“We are totally heartbroken and devastated.

“There are no words that can describe how much we will miss him.”

His watch commander, Julian Bridgeman, said: “Danny was a massive influence at the station.

“He spent his life helping others and was always organising events for The Fire Fighters Charity, be it car washes or open days.

“I cannot put into words how much he will be missed by us all, he wasn’t just a colleague for 22 years, he was also a great friend.”

Chris Strickland, chief fire officer of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our on-call firefighters dedicate so much of their time ensuring their local area has a fire and rescue response if needed.

“They can be called on day and night, making sacrifices at home to respond to their pagers to help those in need.

“Danny had carried out this role for over 20 years, which is remarkable, and I remember presenting him with his long service and good conduct medal last year, which was so well deserved.

“Our thoughts remain with Danny’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them as well as his colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station.”