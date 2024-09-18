Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ mother and son who died suddenly in Cornish town

Tributes have been paid to a mother and son who died in unexplained circumstances.

Tasmin Paterson, 31, and her nine-year-old son Hudson Paterson were found dead at a property in the Fletchersbridge area of Bodmin, Cornwall, earlier this month.

The mother and son were confirmed dead on September 7 after emergency services responded to concerns for their welfare.

Devon and Cornwall Police said detectives were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths and described it as an “isolated and very tragic incident”.

Tasmin and Hudson’s deaths continue to be treated as unexplained and our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred

Paying tribute to his son, Hudson’s father said: “The grief we feel for the loss of a son, my son, stepson, nephew, and grandson cannot be understated. Hudson was a quiet but cheeky chappy, whose love for cars was as big as the love for his family and friends.

“Hudson was adored, loved, cherished, and every day brought a smile to those that he loved and loved him.

“Hudson no longer being here is truly devastating for me as his dad and my family. It’s soul destroying and the grief is unimaginable.

“I thank those for the messages of love and support, we would appreciate respect and privacy for Hudson and my family during this heartbreaking time.”

Ms Paterson’s family paid tribute, saying: “Tasmin was very much loved and will be missed by those who loved her.

“Our hearts are broken to lose a daughter and a beautiful grandson, who was the light of our lives. Life will never be the same again.”

Her partner said “Tasmin had been a shining star who had left an overwhelming legacy of love and positivity on their lives and that they were privileged to have known her and would always continue to cherish her memory”.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “Tasmin and Hudson’s deaths continue to be treated as unexplained and our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“We are not seeking to speak to anyone in connection to their deaths and this remains an isolated and very tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with their families and friends, and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”