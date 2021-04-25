Tributes paid to ‘one of life’s good guys’ ambulance worker killed while responding to 999 call

A 66-year-old ambulance technician who died after an object struck his vehicle’s windscreen was “one of life’s good guys”, his colleague said.

Jeremy Daw, known to friends as Jack, died on Saturday morning at the junction of Moreton Road and the A49 in Herefordshire.

The former paramedic, who was in the front passenger seat of the ambulance, was responding to a 999 call at the time, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

His crewmate, who was driving the ambulance, was also injured.

He was a remarkable character

Paying tribute to Mr Daw, West Midlands Ambulance Service emergency operations delivery director Nathan Hudson told the PA news agency: “He was a remarkable character. He was one of life’s good guys and he will be sorely missed in and around Hereford.”

West Mercia Police said the ambulance was travelling towards Leominster at the time of the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague, who was the front passenger, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“His crewmate, the driver, was also injured in the incident. He has received treatment at hospital and has subsequently been discharged.”

The Midlands Air Ambulance, two emergency ambulance crews and paramedic officers attended the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh said: “This is truly awful news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of those involved at this very difficult time.

“I am enormously proud of all the staff and the university students as part of their clinical placement that worked so hard and professionally to try to save our colleague. I am sorry that despite their best efforts, he could not be saved.”

West Mercia Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting incident 00101i of 24 April.