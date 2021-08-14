Tributes paid to police officer and young son after ‘unexplained’ deaths

Serving police officer David Louden and his son Harrison were found dead at a property in Kidderminster on Friday (West Mercia Police/PA)
By The Newsroom
18:36pm, Sat 14 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The family of a serving police officer and his three-year-old son, who were found dead at a house in Kidderminster have said the pair will “both be forever missed and loved”.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child.

David Louden, 39, and his young son Harrison were found dead on arrival, the force said.

Police at the scene in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster (Josh Payne/PA) (PA Wire)

Police said Mr Louden’s family have “expressed their deep shock, grief and devastation at the loss of these two much loved family members”.

In a statement issued through the force, the family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.

“Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”

Police said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.

On Friday, the scene was guarded by two marked police cars and uniformed officers were stood at the bottom of the property’s drive.

The force said that the family have asked for privacy in order to have the time to grieve in peace.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Kidderminster

PA