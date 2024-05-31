Tributes to father and son who died on hillwalking trip

The family of a man and his 12-year-old son who died after going missing while hillwalking in Glen Coe have paid tribute to a “caring and loving father” and husband and an “energetic, loving boy”.

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12, are thought to have died as the result of a fall, police said on Friday.

Rescuers searching for the missing pair recovered two bodies from Stob Coire Nan Lochan, Glen Coe at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten

They have now been formally identified as Mr Parry and his son Richie from Cheshire.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and their deaths are being treated as the result of a fall.

In a statement issued through police on Wednesday, Gemma Parry said: “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

“Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what.

“We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the Mountain Rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom.”

She added: “Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten.”

Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them

She also thanked the community of Alsager and “all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time”.

Mr Parry and his son had been due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glen Coe.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in the area where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were among those involved in the search.

In a post on Facebook the team said: “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the Parry family at this time.”