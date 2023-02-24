Tributes to ‘loving father and grandfather’ at centre of murder investigation

Tributes have been paid to a great-grandfather found fatally injured at an address in Leicester after reports of a stabbing.

The family of 79-year-old Gerald Wickes issued a statement and a photograph through Leicestershire Police two days after a murder inquiry was launched into his death.

Officers were called at 4.59pm on Wednesday by East Midlands Ambulance Service following a report Mr Wickes had been stabbed at a property in Queens Park Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation launched.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder, a woman, 44, and man, 36 – both of whom were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – all remain in custody.

Mr Wickes’ loved ones said in a statement: “Gerald was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by lots of family and friends.”

Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident

Speaking on Thursday, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, senior investigating officer, of the East Midlands’ special operations unit, said: “A 79-year-old man has lost his life and we are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.”

He also asked for the public’s help, asking people in the area on Wednesday if they heard or saw anything, and also urging people to come forward with any CCTV, doorbell or dashboard camera footage.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us,” added Mr Greenhalgh.