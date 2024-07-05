Tricky start for the Tories in Wales as former minister loses his seat

It has been a tricky start to the General Election results for the Tories in Wales as a former minister lost his seat and other Conservative candidates look set to face a similar fate.

This comes as Rishi Sunak’s Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, said he is expecting to lose his seat and an exit poll indicated Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will sweep to power.

In a first blow for the Conservatives in Wales, Alun Cairns, a former Welsh secretary, has been ousted by Labour’s Kanishka Narayan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Labour Party also won seats in Bridgend, Swansea West, Wrexsam, Torfaen, Gower, and Pontypridd.

Swansea West’s winner Torsten Bell, who is the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, previously received criticism for being “parachuted” in by the party.

Polling strongly suggests Plaid Cymru could make gains in Caerfyrddin where chief whip Simon Hart is standing, and in the Ynys Mon constituency, which is currently held by Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie.

Tory minister Mr Davies does not see himself back in Parliament following the result in Monmouthsire, BBC Wales has reported.

The result of Mr Davies’ constituency is “too close to call”, according to the exit poll carried out by Ipsos UK, which predicts a 61% chance of a Conservative hold and a 39% chance that Labour will claim the seat.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Monmouthshire, Bill Powell, seemed surprised by Mr Davies’ comments, stating that “the Conservatives are still competitive here”.

Mr Davies has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Mr Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses. The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

Plaid Cymru, which currently has two seats in the Commons, could make two gains, with the exit poll predicting the pro-independence party is 69% likely to win in Ynys Mon and 96% likely in the new Caerfyrddin seat.

Despite being embroiled in the election date betting scandal, Mr Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams is predicted to hold his seat in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

Th exit poll has suggested just a 3% likelihood that Labour will make a gain in Mr Williams’ constituency.

Tory support was withdrawn from Mr Williams after he admitted having a “flutter” on the election date.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said the Tories have “let a lot of people down” and taken voters for granted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the member of Senedd said: “Let’s be frank: We’ve let a lot of people down.

“In Wales, the Welsh Conservatives have a solid record in our communities at all levels of government, from local government, to the Senedd, to Parliament.

Former Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns loses his seat (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )