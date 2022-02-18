18 February 2022

Trio defy storm warnings to strip off for sea dip

By The Newsroom
18 February 2022

Three men ignored safety warnings and went for a dip in the sea as Storm Eunice hit.

They were pictured stripping off to their trunks and getting into the water at New Brighton, Merseyside, on Friday despite strong winds and high tides.

A man swims in the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice hits (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

But after getting into the sea they were spoken to by the Coastguard, who asked them to get out of the water.

The swimmers then got back into their cars and headed away.

Coastguard officers were stationed by the coast of the Wirral seaside resort on Friday and moved people off the promenade as the waves got higher after midday.

A Coastguard search and rescue team ask a group of swimmers to come out of the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The car park by Fort Perch Rock was closed as the storm hit and roads in the town were closed.

Merseyside is subject to a Met Office amber warning for wind, which is in place until 6pm.

Advice from the Coastguard is to avoid coastal and exposed areas.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Storm Eunice: People urged to stay at home amid 90mph winds across UK

news

People urged not to travel by train as Storm Eunice disruption ‘inevitable’

news

Teenage skater Kamila Valieva falls apart and misses out on medal in Beijing

world news