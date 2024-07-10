Triple murder suspect in hospital after being found in cemetery amid manhunt

A triple murder suspect remains in hospital after being found in a cemetery following a manhunt.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was wanted in connection with the crossbow killings of Carol Hunt, 61, wife of BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25.

He was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to a major trauma centre for treatment.

Police confirmed no shots had been fired by officers and said no arrest had yet been made.

Footage from Sky News appeared to show Clifford being stretchered out of the cemetery by paramedics.

Armed police had earlier swarmed the area, with an air ambulance seen nearby.

A manhunt had been launched after the three women were found fatally injured in a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Neighbours recalled hearing screaming on Tuesday evening as the “traumatic” incident unfolded.

In a press conference before Clifford was located, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson from Hertfordshire Police told reporters the killings were believed to have been “targeted”.

During the manhunt for the suspect, who is understood to have left the Army in 2022 following a short stint, the force said they believed he may have been armed with a crossbow and warned the public not to approach him.

He was believed to have been known to the victims.

In a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff after the deaths, the broadcaster said: “The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

Radio 5 Live presenter Mark Chapman also paid an emotional tribute at the start of the Euro 2024 pre-match show.

Speaking through tears, he said: “This has been a heartbreaking day.

“John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries.

“On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family.”

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght said: “Like everyone else I feel numb and sick on John’s behalf at such incomprehensible evil.

“Everyone who knows John knows he is the absolute archetypal family man, so proud of them, so it’s impossible to know what he can be going through.”

Neighbours laying flowers at the scene in Bushey on Wednesday described the family as “beautiful souls”.

A friend of Louise Hunt, who knew her from their time at school, told BBC News she was “always a positive person” and that he could not think of “anything bad to say about her”.

Neighbour Su Kehinde, 60, who laid flowers at a makeshift tribute in the area on Wednesday, said: “They were the loveliest, gentlest family.

“They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls.”

Her daughter April, 32, said that Hannah “always had a smile” and was “hard-working, a hard grafter and really gentle”.

Glyn Nicholas, 77, who has lived on the same road as the victims for 50 years, said: “They were a private family, all very nice.

“Louise started a business a couple of years ago, and it was a thriving business – we all took our dogs there to be groomed.”

The Home Secretary is urgently considering whether tougher crossbow laws are needed in the wake of the killings.

Yvette Cooper will look at the findings of a Home Office review carried out earlier this year.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced.

“The Home Secretary will swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further.”