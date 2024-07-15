15 July 2024

Trump classified documents case dismissed over prosecutor’s appointment

By The Newsroom
15 July 2024

The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former US president Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution, because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case.

US district judge Aileen Cannon granted the defence motion to dismiss the case on Monday.

Lawyers for Mr Trump had argued that special counsel Jack Smith was illicitly appointed and that his office was improperly funded by the justice department.

Mr Smith’s team had vigorously contested the argument during hearings before Ms Cannon last month.

A spokesman for the Smith team did not return a request seeking comment, and the Trump team did not comment.

