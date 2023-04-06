Trump created conditions for chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, review says
A review of the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021 has found former president Donald Trump was largely to blame.
An inter-agency review led by the National Security Council found that President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of his predecessor.
The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “hotwash” of US policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war.
The administration said most of the after-action reviews, which were transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.
We now prioritise earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation
“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states, noting that when Mr Biden entered office “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country”.
The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army’s willingness to fight, and says Mr Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations on the pace of the drawdown of US forces.
The report says as a result of the Afghanistan experience, US policy has been adjusted to speed up evacuations when safety conditions are deteriorating.
“We now prioritise earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation,” the White House said, citing Ukraine and Ethiopia as examples.
