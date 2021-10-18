error code: 1003
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Capitol riots documents

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the January 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

The former president claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope”, and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Mr Trump says, according to the court papers.

The committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Mr Biden’s win.

