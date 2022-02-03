03 February 2022

Truss condemns Russia over video ‘plot’ against Ukraine

By The Newsroom
03 February 2022

Britain has accused Russia of “unprovoked aggression” against Ukraine following reports of a plot by Moscow to create a pretext for an invasion using a faked video.

The New York Times reported that the US had obtained intelligence about the plan which involved staging a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said such conduct was “completely unacceptable” and called on Russia to desist and return to the path of diplomacy.

“This is clear and shocking evidence of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine,” she said.

“This bellicose intent towards a sovereign, democratic country is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russian subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is. The only way forward is for Russia to de-escalate, desist and commit to a diplomatic pathway.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson’s policy chief Munira Mirza quits over PM’S Jimmy Savile slur against Keir Starmer

news

Scottish football club admits ‘we got it wrong’ by signing player declared by court to be a rapist

news

Bafta nominations 2022: Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead list of film award nominees

tv & entertainment