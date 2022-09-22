22 September 2022

Truss tells Israel she is considering relocation of British embassy to Jerusalem

22 September 2022

Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister raised following Donald Trump on the possible move with Yair Lapid during a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York on Wednesday.

Britain has long maintained its Israel embassy in Tel Aviv despite Israel designating Jerusalem as its capital.

Mr Trump, when president, sparked controversy by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Ms Truss informed Mr Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel”.

Then the Foreign Secretary, she made the pledge during the Tory leadership contest in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Ms Truss said she understood the “importance and sensitivity” over its location.

