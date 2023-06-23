Tubridy apologises for not asking questions about reporting of his earnings

Presenter Ryan Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.

Tubridy also revealed that he would not be presenting his radio show this week as the national broadcaster reels from the controversy over the misreporting of its star presenter’s salary.

Earlier on Friday the director general of RTE Dee Forbes was suspended and the National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into RTE’s corporate governance.

In a statement, Tubridy said: “RTE’s accounting treatment and publication of payments made to me between 2017 and 2022 contained serious errors.

“While I have no responsibility for the corporate governance in RTE or how or what they publish in their accounts, when my earnings were published I should have asked questions at the time and sought answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

“I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so.

“For this, I apologise unreservedly.”

The former Late Late Show host added: “At the centre of all of this is trust. The trust of colleagues in RTE and the trust of a great many people who listen to my show.

“To them, I wholeheartedly apologise for my error of judgement.

“Separately, it has been reported that I did not take a pay cut over the last number of years. This is simply not true.

I am disappointed that RTE has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week

“Over the period of my contract with RTE, I have been asked to take several reductions in salary and I did. Indeed, between 2012 and today, my pay from RTE was cut by approximately 40%.

“I also wish to respond to suggestions that this issue had some bearing on my decision to step down from hosting the Late Late Show. It did not.

“Finally, I am disappointed that RTE has decided that for editorial reasons I should not broadcast my radio show next week.

“I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this.”

The announcement came a day after RTE apologised as it admitted Tubridy, its top earner and highest-profile presenter, had been paid several hundred thousand euro more than it had previously declared.

The RTE board said that between 2017 and 2022, he received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.