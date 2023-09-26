Powered By Pixels
26 September 2023

Tuesday's shifting weather: from thunder to patchy rain in London on September 26th

By AI Newsroom
26 September 2023

Today in London, the morning will be dominated by possible thundery outbreaks with an expected temperature of 21°C. By the afternoon, you should expect a rise in temperature to 22°C and if you're venturing outside, be ready for scattered showers.

Compared to today, tomorrow morning is likely to be a touch cooler at around 18°C with the possibility of scattered showers. The afternoon forecast predicts similar conditions with a slight temperature rise to 19°C along with the continued chance of rain.

As we look further into the week, expect a general trend of rain and overcast skies. Temperatures will fluctuate, with the maximum reaching up to 19°C in some instances. The chance of scattered showers persists throughout the majority of the week, so keep your umbrella close!

