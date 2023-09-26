Tuesday's shifting weather: from thunder to patchy rain in London on September 26th
Today in London, the morning will be dominated by possible thundery outbreaks with an expected temperature of 21°C. By the afternoon, you should expect a rise in temperature to 22°C and if you're venturing outside, be ready for scattered showers.
Compared to today, tomorrow morning is likely to be a touch cooler at around 18°C with the possibility of scattered showers. The afternoon forecast predicts similar conditions with a slight temperature rise to 19°C along with the continued chance of rain.
As we look further into the week, expect a general trend of rain and overcast skies. Temperatures will fluctuate, with the maximum reaching up to 19°C in some instances. The chance of scattered showers persists throughout the majority of the week, so keep your umbrella close!
