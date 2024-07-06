Turnout at General Election lowest for more than 20 years
With all 650 results declared, the overall turnout was 59.9%.
This is down sharply from 67.3% at the last election in 2019.
It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4%: the lowest since before the Second World War.
The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.
Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.
