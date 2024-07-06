06 July 2024

Turnout at General Election lowest for more than 20 years

By The Newsroom
06 July 2024

Turnout at the General Election was the lowest for more than 20 years.

With all 650 results declared, the overall turnout was 59.9%.

This is down sharply from 67.3% at the last election in 2019.

It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4%: the lowest since before the Second World War.

The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.

Turnout at the General Election was the second lowest figure since the Second World War (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’

news

Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meeting

news

Starmer sweeps to power as Truss is biggest scalp in Tory bloodbath

news