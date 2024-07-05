Turnout on track to be lowest for more than 20 years
By The Newsroom
After 630 of 650 results had been declared, the turnout figure stood at 59.8%.
This compares with an overall turnout of 67.3% at the last election in 2019.
If the figure stays around 59.8%, it would be the lowest turnout at a general election since 2001, when it was 59.4%.
Were the figure to fall below 59.4%, it would rank as the lowest turnout at a general election since the Second World War.
The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.
Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.
