TV doctor Michael Mosley goes missing while on holiday in Greece
TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece, his agent has confirmed.
A search and rescue operation is under way in Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands, for Mosley, known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, along with fronting documentaries.
His agent confirmed his disappearance to the PA news agency.
Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries.
The 67-year-old broadcaster did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.
He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.
