TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles dies aged 64 after brain tumour diagnosis

Former TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died aged 64 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, her children have announced.

She was best known for co-presenting ITV’s Posh Frocks And New Trousers with Sarah Greene and also appeared on a number of panel and reality shows over the years.

A statement shared to her Instagram by her children Molly and Tedd said their “incredible mother” died on Monday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

It read: “In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.

“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

They described their mother as “one of a kind” and “an enigma to those privileged to share her life”.

“True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did,” the statement added.

The children thanked well-wishers for their support and asked for donations to be made to Martlets Hospice instead of flowers or gifts as they said their “exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey”.

Friends and famous faces were among those to pay tribute to Giles, including Greene, who said she had lit candles in honour of her father’s 100th birthday but dedicated the sentiment to Giles as well.

Alongside a photo of the candles posted to X, Greene wrote: “I absolutely know he’d want to share the light with darling La Giles this evening… so Annabel, they’re for you too, with love, Greenebottome XX.”

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also starred alongside Giles and Greene on the show, described Giles as “so funny, clever and gorgeous”.

He added: “Annabel Giles was one of my first tv partners in crime and I remember just being in awe of her.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair praised her as “beautiful, funny, and clever” as she sent her love to Giles’s family.

“I have the fondest memories – I wouldn’t want to ride a camel with anyone else”, she added.

TV star Sue Perkins hailed her as a “beautiful person” while stand-up comic Lee Hurst described her as a “ball of fun” as he recalled working with her in the past.

Actor Michael Smiley said she was the “epitome of classy kindness” as he recalled their time together in Adelaide, Australia, for the comedy festival in 1996.

Alongside a photo of them on the beach, he wrote: “We teased each other relentlessly. I loved her dearly. I, like so many others, am heartbroken. Rest in peace beautiful Annabel Giles.”

Born in Pontypool, Wales, Giles began modelling in her 20s and gained prominence presenting ITV shows Razzmatazz and Night Network and appeared in 1993 film Riders.

She also featured as a panellist on a number of shows, including Have I Got News For You, Through The Keyhole and Noel’s House Party.

In 2013, she appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! but became the first famous face to leave the jungle.

She later returned to TV as she took on a role in ITV reality show Our Shirley Valentine Summer and featured in Rehab The Musical in 2022.

Giles also acted as an agony aunt with BBC Radio Wales earlier this year.

She was married to Ultravox singer Midge Ure, with whom she shared daughter Molly, but they separated. Giles also had a second child – her son Tedd.