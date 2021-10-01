TV presenter hurt during science programme waits for damages ruling

Television presenter Jeremy Stansfield leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, London, during a High Court damages fight with the BBC. (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
2:45am, Fri 01 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A television presenter who became embroiled in a High Court damages fight with the BBC after getting hurt while playing the role of a “crash test dummy” during a science programme is waiting for a judge’s ruling.

Mrs Justice Yip heard how Jeremy Stansfield was injured while carrying out “crash tests” in a specially designed “rig” during the BBC programme Bang Goes The Theory in February 2013.

Mr Stansfield says he suffered spine and brain injuries and lost more than £3 million in potential future earnings.

The BBC disputes Mr Stansfield’s damages claim.

Mrs Justice Yip oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year and is due to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Sign up to our newsletter

Courts

PA