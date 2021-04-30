Twitter adds prompt offering voter information ahead of local elections

Twitter has launched a new voting tool that will allow people to get information about polling stations and candidates standing in their area ahead of next week’s local elections.

The social media platform’s new election prompt, which went live on Friday, will link to the Electoral Commission’s website.

Voters will go to the polls across Great Britain on May 6, including in parliamentary elections taking place in Scotland and Wales, local elections in England, and in London for Mayor and the London Assembly.

The prompt will appear when someone searches for election information on Twitter, giving them the option to follow the Electoral Commission on Twitter and click through to the Commission’s website to enter their postcode and get more details on the elections taking place in their area.

Twitter local elections prompt

Twitter has previously used similar prompts to promote official information about coronavirus vaccines.

Katy Minshall, head of public policy for Twitter UK, said: “Twitter remains the go-to place for people who want credible election-related information, updates from the campaigns, and a diversity of news and views.

“We are focused on helping people find accurate information and feel informed about the voting process to help empower every eligible person to vote in the 2021 elections. We are pleased to team up with the Electoral Commission on our work in this space.”

The Commission’s director of communications, Craig Westwood, said it was important that voters were able to access “reliable and accurate information” at a time when, because of the pandemic, elections would be “a little different”.

“For instance, their polling station might have changed from previous elections to accommodate the public health measures that will be in place,” he said.

“On our website, voters will be able to enter their postcode and find what elections are taking place in their area and where their polling station is.

“Twitter’s tool will help voters get the information they need so they can take part in the elections on May 6 with confidence.”