Twitter Blue subscription service listing appears online

Twitter has listed a new subscription service in online app stores, suggesting the social network may soon begin trialling the new feature.

Twitter Blue now appears as a possible in-app purchase when viewing the Twitter app in app stores, with the service listed at £2.49, but it does not yet appear to be accessible inside the Twitter app.

The subscription service, which has been much rumoured over recent months, is said to give special Twitter features to those who sign up, including a reader mode to make reading longer threads easier, and there have also been reports of an “undo tweets” tool being included that would allow users to quickly retract tweets.

Twitter Blue subscription service App Store listing

Twitter has not yet commented on the in-app purchase listing or confirmed any plans around the testing or potential public rollout of Twitter Blue.

According to technology blogger Jane Manchun Wong, who claims to have become the first tester of the new service, it includes an undo tweet option, as well as new customisable app colour schemes and the ability to customise the colour of the Twitter app icon.

The social media platform has been taking steps to diversify its business and the experiences available on the service.

Last month, Twitter launched a Tip Jar for profiles which enables users to send money to others on the platform as a way to “receive and show support” on the site.

The tool adds a new Tip Jar icon to a user’s profile and gives payment options to anyone who taps it, with services such as PayPal already signed up.

So far, content creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organisations have been among the first groups to be given access to the new tool.