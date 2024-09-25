25 September 2024

Two arrested after woman dies following ‘cosmetic procedure’

By The Newsroom
25 September 2024

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman died following a “cosmetic procedure”.

Alice Webb, 33, was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Monday and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She became unwell following a “suspected cosmetic procedure”, Gloucestershire Police said.

The two people arrested have been released on police bail.

The woman’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

“Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35pm,” a spokesperson said.

“An investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.”

