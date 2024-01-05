05 January 2024

Two boys missing from Dublin found safe and well

05 January 2024

Gardai have thanked the public after two young boys who went missing from Dublin were found safe and well.

Clayton Mooney, 11, and Leeroy Mooney, eight, were last seen in the early hours of Friday in Ballymun.

Gardai and the boys’ family had been “extremely concerned” for their welfare and issued an appeal at around 9.30am on Friday asking the public for their assistance.

Just before 11am, An Garda Siochana said the boys had been located and thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

