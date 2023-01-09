Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces, on Sunday (Roman Chop/AP)
09 January 2023

Two British men missing in Ukraine

By The Newsroom
09 January 2023

Two British men have gone missing in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has said.

The families of both the UK nationals are being supported, said a statement released on Monday.

Ukrainian police said the men, aged 28 and 48, were doing voluntary work and were last seen on Friday heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, the BBC reported.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesman said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

