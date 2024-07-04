04 July 2024

Two charged over three-year-old boy’s dog attack death

04 July 2024

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old who was attacked by a dangerous dog.

Daniel Twigg died after sustaining injuries from the dog on Tunshill Lane, Milnrow in Rochdale on May 15 2022.

Mark Twigg, 42, of King Street, Radcliffe and Joanne Bedford, 36, of the same address, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Daniel Twigg (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

