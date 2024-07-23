Two charged with stabbing man to death in Northampton

Two 21-year-olds have been charged with the murder of a man in Northampton.

Tommy Boom, 30, died just after midnight on Thursday last week after he was stabbed in Millers Meadow, known as Semilong Park.

Northamptonshire Police said Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both of Woodside Way, were charged with murder on Monday, and one was charged with possession of a bladed article.

Both are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The force confirmed that another 21-year-old man from Birmingham, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “I would once again like to thank the local community for their support in getting our investigation to this point.

“This sentiment is echoed by Tommy’s family who are taking comfort in people’s willingness to help, and our thoughts remain with them in their grief.”

They ask anyone with information to call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.

In a statement released by the police, Mr Boom’s family said he “would always light up the room” with his “beautiful smile”.

They said: “Tommy was such a loveable character with a heart of gold and had lots of friends. He loved his daughter so much.

“It breaks our hearts that they will not have that chance to create a lifetime of memories together.

“As a family we still feel numb about what has happened, it just doesn’t feel real that he is dead. It has just absolutely destroyed us”.