27 August 2022

Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

By The Newsroom
27 August 2022

A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with  terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.

They will appear via video-link before magistrates in London on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news