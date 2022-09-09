Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath
By The Newsroom
Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.
At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.
A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.
The remains of a girl were also discovered.
Officers are still at the scene.
