09 September 2022

Two children dead after car fire in Co Westmeath

By The Newsroom
Two children have died in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

At approximately 4pm on Friday, gardai and emergency services attended the fire in the Multyfarnham area.

A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead.

The remains of a girl were also discovered.

Officers are still at the scene.

