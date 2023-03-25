25 March 2023

Two Cuban migrants arrive at Florida airport on hang glider after 90-mile trip

By The Newsroom
25 March 2023

Two Cuban migrants used a motorised hang glider to fly about 90 miles from the communist island to Key West, Florida officials said.

The pair landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10.30am on Saturday and were turned over to the US Border Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call on Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, US President Joe Biden’s administration in early January implemented a policy change making them request a permit online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US.

Those who arrive without doing so risk deportation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate champions role businesses can take in supporting children and their carers

news

Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

world news

Sir Trevor Brooking among football greats at commentator John Motson's funeral

football