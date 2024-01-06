06 January 2024

Two due in court over death of man who was shot outside pub on Hogmanay

By The Newsroom
06 January 2024

Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Hogmanay in Edinburgh.

Marc Webley, 38, was shot just before midnight outside the Anchor Inn in West Granton Road, before dying in hospital.

Police said another man, aged 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but his condition remains unknown.

On Friday, a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident, before being charged on Saturday.

Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

