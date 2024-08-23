Two further Tory MSPS back Tom Tugendhat as next UK party leader

Another two Scottish politicians have have backed Tom Tugendhat as the next leader of the UK Conservative Party.

MSPs Brian Whittle and Alexander Stewart have announced they are backing the shadow security minister, bringing his total MSP support to 10.

It comes after eight other MSPs backed Mr Tugendhat on Monday, saying he would be a “help, not a hindrance” north of the border.

In a joint statement, Mr Whittle and Mr Stewart said: “We are proud to join eight of our Conservative MSP colleagues who are endorsing Tom Tugendhat to be the next Leader of the UK Conservative Party.

“Together with our colleagues, we represent all parts of the Scottish Party and recognise the need to have a Conservative leader at the helm in Westminster who not only champions our successes, but also recognises that if any part of the Union fails, we all fail.

“Tom is that leader. He is a man of principle, service and duty. Someone who says what he will do, then gets it done.

“Someone who knows that Scottish people deserve more, who will champion our nation and is an asset to the party in Scotland. He understands the challenges our nation faces and will offer real solutions.”

They added: “The journey ahead of us is immense. But, this is our opportunity to reset our party under a new leader who can take the fight to the SNP.

“Under Tom’s leadership, we can win the hearts and minds of the Scottish people at the Holyrood elections in 2026 and local elections the following year.”

The eight MSPs were Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr, net zero, energy and transport spokesman Douglas Lumsden and fellow MSPs Maurice Golden, Tim Eagle, Findlay Carson, Roz McCall, Holyrood health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane and deputy health and care spokeswoman Tess White.

Welcoming the two new MSPs’ support, Tom Tugendhat said: “It is an absolute privilege to have Brian and Alexander backing me to be the next leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

“I am thrilled to have their support, along with eight of their Conservative MSP colleagues, who announced their support for me earlier this week.

“Unionism is indivisible from Conservatism and as the Conservative leader, I promise to always fight for the Union and deliver on the priorities of the Scottish people.”