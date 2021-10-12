error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Two-headed baby turtle thrives at animal refuge

By The Newsroom
12 October 2021

A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking – with all six of its legs – at a wildlife centre in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.

The turtle, which is a threatened species in the US state, is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Centre said.

The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that researchers determined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved.

After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centres to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.

Center veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks.

They are hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sorry does seem to be the hardest word! Minister refuses to apologise after Government accused of serious errors in handling of pandemic

news

At least two dead as plane comes down in densely-populated California suburb close to High School

world news

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news