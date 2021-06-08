Two held in murder probe following death of woman in Slough

Two man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Slough over the weekend.

The body of the 49-year-old victim was discovered after officers were called to an address on Long Readings Lane at 7.30pm on Sunday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

The force said the death was initially treated as unexplained, but is now being treated as murder following new information.

A 35-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

It is understood TVP has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in relation to the incident due to prior police contact.

TVP said formal identification has yet to take place, but added that specially trained officers are providing support to the woman’s family.

A post-mortem exam was conducted on Tuesday, but a further medical opinion is being sought before the results are published.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“As a result of our ongoing enquiries, in response to the discovery of the woman’s body on Sunday, we have now made the decision to launch a murder investigation.

“I understand that this will cause some concern in the local community in Slough, however I would like to provide the reassurance that we are undertaking a detailed investigation with two men arrested in connection with this incident.

“We also have a number of officers in the area, and so a visible presence will be there while we continue this investigation. If any residents of the area have concerns, please do approach our officers and speak with them.”

DI Avramovic said that TVP’s major crime team was keeping “an open mind” as to the circumstances that lead to the woman’s death.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact TVP by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43210246599.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.