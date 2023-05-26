Two held on suspicion of murder after boy, 17, is fatally stabbed

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed.

It happened in the Crookes area of Sheffield around 7pm on Thursday, and the teenager was taken to hospital where he died shortly after.

South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 29 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our inquiries into the incident continue at pace.

“Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out inquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place.

“If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them, we’re here to help and support you.”

The boy’s family have been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A 100m stretch of the main road through Crookes remained closed on Friday morning with a number of police vehicles parked within the cordon.

Police activity appeared to be focused around a row of shops, including a Sainsbury’s, a Dominos take-away pizza outlet and a pork shop.

There were reports of police flooding the area after the incident on Tuesday evening, including armed officers being deployed, and the air ambulance landing in a nearby cemetery.

The death of the teenager has shocked the suburb of Crookes, an area bustling with shops and coffee houses, which is home to students, families and professionals working at nearby hospitals and Sheffield University.

One elderly man stood by the police tape said: “It’s very shocking that this has happened round here.

“Of course, it’s terrible when this happens anywhere but it really brings it home to you when it’s happening in a place like this.

“What a tragic waste.”

The force appealed for anyone with information to call 101 or contact https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/